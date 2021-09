Watch price action for cues as to whether a breakout or not can develop. May be switching from low vol to high vol if stocks keep selling off. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying as a strong dollar theme is starting to take shape, but we have seen this develop before only to see it falter. The yearly high at 93.72 is not far ahead along with a top-side trend-line from the March high.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO