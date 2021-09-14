CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max announced: A15 chip, 120Hz ProMotion, Cinematic Mode, and more

By Asma Hussain
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone along with a massive improvement to battery life, the new A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, and more. Here is a list of everything you need to know about iPhone 13 Pro including features, availability, and price.

