US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the authorities would investigate reports that Haitian migrants in Texas may have been abused by border patrol officers on horseback. Mayorkas said the mounted officers were trying to manage the flow of hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas. Pictures by AFP photographer Paul Ratje and video footage which spread quickly over social media appeared to show riders swinging their long reins to threaten migrants and push them back toward the river. Ratje said many of the Haitians were crossing the river back and forth to get food for their families and were blocked by the horses.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO