HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone Review

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBit-depth: 16-bit Element: Electret condenser microphone. Sensitivity: -6dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS): ≤-74dBFS (A-weighted) Upon opening the box, I was actually a little shocked at just how small the SoloCast is truly. The microphone itself looks like a pill-shaped mic, with a touch-sensitive mute button on the top. Gone are dials to adjust gain, as well as any sort of pattern select knob found on other USB mics - the SoloCast has stripped these features away in order to keep costs low.

#Usb Cable#Microphones#Usb#Electret#Quadcast
