HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone Review

When I shoot MacBreak Studio, I use two microphones: one for the on-camera portion, and one for the user interface demo. The on-camera mic is a Sennheiser shotgun mic connected via an XLR cable directly into my Sony A7SIII through the K3M adapter. It’s convenient because I don’t have to sync dual-system audio in post, which I had been doing for years previously by recording on a lavalier mic into a Zoom H5. I love the fact that I don’t have to sync in post, and I don’t have to mess around with the lav mic every time I shoot. The shotgun mic is on a boom pole mounted to a C-stand and remains ready to go at any time.

