CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Mesa woman marks her 103rd birthday

By TRIBUNE NEWS STAFF
themesatribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivian Bickford of Mesa marked a birthday on Sept. 1 that few people can even hope to see: 103. Vicki, who moved from Hawaii to Broadway Mesa Village Assisted Living and Memory Care in 2018, just a bit before she turned a century. The Montana native and her late husband...

www.themesatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Woman celebrates birthday with 4 new Sunday TODAY mugs

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Shirley, Holly and their dog, Joy, in Tennessee; Kathy in Michigan; Debbie and Mark in Alaska; Edna, Darren, Andrea, Justin and Kate in South Carolina; and WWII veteran Harold in Georgia. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 12, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Hillsdale Daily News

Celebration marks veteran's 100th birthday

NORTH ADAMS - World War II veteran Claude Reed, of North Adams, reached the centennial mark Sept. 16 and was honored two days later with a surprise appearance from the Jonesville American Legion Post 195 during a birthday celebration. To honor their father's legacy and service to his country, Reed's...
NORTH ADAMS, MI
nbc24.com

Woman goes to Hollywood Casino Toledo for 100th birthday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Margaret Ryan celebrated a major milestone Tuesday at one of her favorite outing spots: Hollywood Casino Toledo. For turning 100 years old that day, Ryan was given lunch and $100 in free play courtesy of the casino. "I just thought 100 was pretty damned old," she said....
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
Alpena News

Barb Carlson celebrating 103rd birthday today

ALPENA – Barbara Carlson is celebrating her 103rd birthday today. Born on Sept. 9, 1918, Carlson has lived through the Great Depression, women gaining their right to vote, first flights over the Atlantic by Lindbergh and Earhart, the origination of the UAW, WWII, the founding of McDonalds, Pearl Harbor, D-Day, the baby boom, Korean War and first hydrogen bomb test, the discovery of DNA, Rosa Parks bus revolt, the construction of the Berlin Wall, JFK and MLK Jr. assassinations, first satellite launched by the U.S. into space and the subsequent lunar landing and walk on the moon, Vietnam, Nixon’s resignation, the birth of the internet, Challenger crash, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the birth and death of the Cold War, Middle Eastern war and the start up of Amazon, the age of Google and dawn of cloning, 9/11, the iPhone, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALPENA, MI
WRDW-TV

Photo shows sweet moment of S.C. officer and woman celebrating 90th birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Myrtle Beach officer was commended for taking time to chat with a woman celebrating her 90th birthday. The photo was shared on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page last week. It captured the moment a traffic officer identified as traffic officer PFC. James stopped by and chatted with a woman who turned 90-years-old.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Rapid City Journal

Rapid City woman celebrates 100th birthday

Fran Harris chuckles when she’s asked about the secrets to a long life. “This is my favorite thing to say: I eat chocolate and I drink Diet Coke!” she laughed. Fran's 100th birthday was Friday. She was born Sept. 10, 1921, in San Angelo, Texas, and for the past 50 years she’s been a Rapid City resident. About 50 family members from six states and friends will gather for a birthday open house Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the reception room at Days Inn, 725 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
klkntv.com

Local TV legend passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —A local T.V. legend has died. Leta Powell Drake passed away Wednesday morning. Leta is in the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame and spent many years at 10/11 News. She hosted a children’s show there called “Cartoon Corral,” where she was known as Kalamity Kate. She also...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa#Birthdays#Exercise#Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Longevity
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
warm1069.com

The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs. While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,. a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye. A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy