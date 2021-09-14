Mesa woman marks her 103rd birthday

ALPENA – Barbara Carlson is celebrating her 103rd birthday today. Born on Sept. 9, 1918, Carlson has lived through the Great Depression, women gaining their right to vote, first flights over the Atlantic by Lindbergh and Earhart, the origination of the UAW, WWII, the founding of McDonalds, Pearl Harbor, D-Day, the baby boom, Korean War and first hydrogen bomb test, the discovery of DNA, Rosa Parks bus revolt, the construction of the Berlin Wall, JFK and MLK Jr. assassinations, first satellite launched by the U.S. into space and the subsequent lunar landing and walk on the moon, Vietnam, Nixon’s resignation, the birth of the internet, Challenger crash, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the birth and death of the Cold War, Middle Eastern war and the start up of Amazon, the age of Google and dawn of cloning, 9/11, the iPhone, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

