The blending of Barrie Fest with the debut of a different aspect of Takeout 25 made for a very good day last weekend in southeast Oak Park. Barrie Fest is the annual event staged by the South East Oak Park Community Organization. It is a neighborhood party but also a recollection of the several years when a prolonged, major, and often botched soil remediation of the park at Lombard and Garfield robbed the community of its park.