Palm Coast, FL

Fractured as Ever, Palm Coast Council Will Vote Tuesday on Keeping or Ending Commercial Vehicle Ban in Driveways

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palm Coast City Council will vote on Sept. 21 on whether to keep its current regulations banning commercial vehicles in residential driveways, or relaxing the regulation. Unless current council members have changed their positions since July 19, when those positions were as entrenched as a 2-2 split, the vote will come down to Mayor David Alfin. Based on his comments during a 45-minute discussion on the subject today, Alfin does not appear to be a fan of a change. He had sidestepped the question when asked during his run for mayor.

flaglerlive.com

