With the growth of the cryptocurrency market, lots of new digital currencies have been appearing. One such example is SafeMoon. SafeMoon’s name is associated with the saying “to the moon” in the cryptocurrency communities. ‘While it is unclear who originated the phrase, it has probably raised the support level for the coin. The currency that started as a wink coin is now trading at the $0.00000200 mark.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO