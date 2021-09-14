CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Get New 120Hz ProMotion Displays, Upgraded Cameras

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation, Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Featuring an incredibly crisp Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz), an upgraded pro camera system sporting new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto camera sensors, as well as the A15 Bionic chip offering advancements in computational photography to power the all-new camera features. Read more for two videos and additional information.

