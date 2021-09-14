Pictured is the auditorium in The Blakeslee Center, which will be open for tours this Saturday. Meigs County Council on Aging | Courtesy

MIDDLEPORT — The Blakeslee Center in Middleport will open for the public to tour the facility this Saturday afternoon for the first time.

“Welcome to The Blakeslee Center” will be from 3-6 p.m., with the facility located on South Third Avenue. The center is the new home of the Meigs County Council on Aging.

Beth Shaver, executive director of Meigs County Council on Aging, Inc., said the amount of people admitted to the event is limited and pre-registration will be required. Call 740-992-2161 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., now through Friday to pre-register for Saturday’s event.

“Those on the list will be admitted first and the doors will close when we reach our designated number of visitors,” Shaver told The Daily Sentinel.

The event is free and will include a program in the newly renovated auditorium, tours of the building, door prizes and light refreshments. Only those who pre-register will be eligible for door prizes and must be present to win.

“The program is an opportunity for us to tell how we did the project, why we did the project and what we will be offering here at the center,” Shaver said.

Shaver said masks are recommended.

Shaver said The Blakeslee Center, in addition to housing the Meigs County Council on Aging, will have “related programs and services for the older adults of Meigs County plus the Brickhouse Fitness Center, the Old School Cafe serving breakfast and lunch, a performing arts center, a conference center and an events venue.”

Shaver said many of the programs and services offered will be multi-generational, but some will be age specific.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, the center is named in honor of the late Charles Blakeslee.

“He served on the library board, on the board of the museum and historical society. He was a 50-year member of Rotary Club and represented Meigs County at the White House Conference on Aging. He was a 50-year member of the Grange and also served as the director of the Meigs County Regional Planning Commission. He was President of the Ohio Association of Museums and Historical Societies,” said Shaver of Blakeslee in a previous article.

Blakeslee also served as the Meigs County Extension Officer for many years and was devoted to the 4-H program.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.