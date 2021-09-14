Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Cleveland Browns 33-29

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO