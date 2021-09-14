CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Cleveland Browns 33-29

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs began their season with a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns, winning their Week 1 matchup 33-29. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce put on an incredible showing throughout the game, with Hill and Kelce receiving 273 of Patrick Mahomes's 337 passing yards and all three of Mahomes's passing touchdowns. Mahomes added an extra rushing touchdown and put on an extraordinary showing all game long.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Football Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cpoe#Adot#Browns 5 4 Epa#Browns 3 3 Epa
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee was on emotional rollercoaster during Chiefs opener

Brittany Matthews live-tweeted fiance Patrick Mahomes’ season opener against the Browns on Sunday, and things got heated. In the first quarter of Kansas City’s 33-29 win against Cleveland, Matthews took to Twitter to slam Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., who got ejected after an in-game scuffle. Harrison Jr. apparently stepped on a Chiefs player, before he appeared to shove a Kansas City assistant coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield suffers brutal shoulder injury in Week 2 (Video)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Week 2’s contest with a shoulder injury. The last thing Cleveland Browns fans wanted to see was what Baker Mayfield hunched over leaving the field on Sunday afternoon. Mayfield tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception early in the first half, but...
NFL
KAKE TV

Chiefs turn it up in the second half to beat Cleveland 33-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - The Chiefs continued their winning streak in the month of September and started the season with a huge come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns 33-29. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense outscored Cleveland 23-7 in the second half to complete the 12-point comeback win, the...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Baker Mayfield throws for over 300 yards, falls just short in Browns' 33-29 loss to Kansas City

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fell just short against the defending-AFC champions Kansas City to open the season. Mayfield completed 21-of-28 passes for 321 yards and an interception in the Browns’ 33-29 loss to begin the 2021 campaign. The former Heisman winner got off to a hot start in Sunday’s game, ending the first half 13-of-17 with 231 yards and a 22-10 lead, despite losing later in the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy