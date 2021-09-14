Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Cleveland Browns 33-29
The Kansas City Chiefs began their season with a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns, winning their Week 1 matchup 33-29. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce put on an incredible showing throughout the game, with Hill and Kelce receiving 273 of Patrick Mahomes's 337 passing yards and all three of Mahomes's passing touchdowns. Mahomes added an extra rushing touchdown and put on an extraordinary showing all game long.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0