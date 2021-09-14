Studio-Quality Turntables

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Technics, a Japanese brand specializing in high-end audio equipment, has unveiled the 'SL-1210GR,' a sleekly designed turntable geared towards audio technicians and vinyl fanatics. Building upon the company's 'SL-1200G' model, the new turntable comes equipped with all the expected 'Grand Class' features. These include high rigidity, low vibration, and...

