Studio-Quality Turntables

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. I come from a family of self-taught musicians, from the side of my father, so I grew up around jam sessions of my dad and his brothers and friends, or just him practising mainly his guitar but also many other instruments. I didn’t become interested in making music myself until my early teens, heavily inspired by Jean Michael Jarre’s Oxygen album that I first heard when I was around 11, that was 1981, I just couldn’t stop playing it, and also Jon Santo Plays Bach, which was a record my dad had bought when we used to live in San Diego back in the late ’70s, and to a certain degree Pink Floyd, I had The Wall album and The Final Cut on cassette, it was always with me on my Walkman. The first piece of gear that I could call my own was a Casio SK1, back in the mid-’80s, because my father had a few guitars, an accordion, a small organ, and other instruments laying around but they didn’t really attract me. I also got my hands on a couple of cheap Yamaha Portasound keyboards around that time but can’t remember which models. The big step up for me was when my dad bought me a brand new Kawai K1, and from there I moved on to other synths both analog and digital as well as sequencers, modules and whatnot, as I grew up and was able to save my own money.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO