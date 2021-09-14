CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yara Shahidi’s Met Gala Look Honored Josephine Baker’s Legacy

When you think of American fashion icons, Josephine Baker’s name is at the top of the list. The legendary entertainer may have been the toast of Paris, but she was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Given that 2021’s Met Gala centers on the Costume Institute’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, Yara Shahidi wanted her look to honor the contributions of one of a true trailblazer. “My goal was to pay homage to [a] powerhouse renegade black American artist,” shared Shahidi post-event. “I just hope I was able to do that.”

