Transparent Sapphire Timepieces
Luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. has announced the launch of 'Twin Turbo Furious,' its first-ever collection of minute repeater watches in sapphire crystal cases. Delivered as a trio, these ultra-luxe timepieces feature a completely transparent sapphire crystal case while being equipped with a classic decimal minute repeater. The decision to combine these elements marks a true first for the world of luxury watches and makes for a uniquely eye-catching aesthetic.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0