Transparent Sapphire Timepieces

The Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Upta Camp collection is a collaboration capsule of apparel that will provide wearers with a stylish way to stay prepared for any activity in the city or out in the wilderness. The collection includes a total of 85 pieces that are all inspired by camp life in Maine and designed after archival designs to give them an old-school aesthetic. The final product is a range of pieces that are all capable of being intermixed with one another or added a la carte to a person's wardrobe to infuse a touch of wilderness style.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO