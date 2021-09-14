CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transparent Sapphire Timepieces

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. has announced the launch of 'Twin Turbo Furious,' its first-ever collection of minute repeater watches in sapphire crystal cases. Delivered as a trio, these ultra-luxe timepieces feature a completely transparent sapphire crystal case while being equipped with a classic decimal minute repeater. The decision to combine these elements marks a true first for the world of luxury watches and makes for a uniquely eye-catching aesthetic.

