Hoke County, NC

Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in single-vehicle traffic accident in Hoke County

Fayetteville Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Bragg paratrooper was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident in Hoke County on Monday, a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division said Tuesday. The 30-year-old paratrooper was driving south on Laurinburg Road near Ryan McBryde Road about 4:19 p.m. when their vehicle ran off the road to the right and caught fire after hitting a tree, the State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

www.fayobserver.com

