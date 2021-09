“While we cannot replace the items and lives that were lost, we can help those residents be reimbursed for their losses,” Sen. Addabbo said. Anyone that suffered damages from the flood waters whipped up by Hurricane Ida can file a claim with New York City to report said damages—and get help from the State and federal government as well, State Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (D-Howard Beach) recently noted.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO