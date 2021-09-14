CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump penthouse for sale at $30 million

By Dennis Rodkin
Crain's Chicago Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who bought the top-floor condo at the Trump International Hotel & Tower as raw space seven years ago has put it up for sale, still raw, unfinished space.

therealdeal.com

Trump Tower Chicago 89th-floor penthouse lists for $30M

A 14,260-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse on the 89th floor of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower was listed for sale at $30 million, making it the city’s priciest actively listed home. Sanjay Shah, CEO of Chicago-based software maker Vistex, bought the condominium as raw space at $17 million in 2014 and...
CHICAGO, IL
#Penthouse
#Penthouse
luxurylaunches.com

Facing losses of millions and a revenue slump of 60% – Donald Trump is in advanced talks to sell a crown jewel of his empire – The Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.

We have in recent times covered Mr. Donald Trump extensively. We have documented them all, from his political events to his quirks, appearances, and his never-ending ordeal. The iconic Trump International Hotel D.C and the Trump Towers have been more talked about than his children. Fact is, he has properties and children in equal measure and the hotels and properties are more talked about. Still, when the topic of Trump arises, you can’t help but have the Trump International Hotel D.C. as a part of the conversation, and that’s a habit we might have to get rid of and soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
