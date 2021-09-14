Cosmos Crypto: Why a Bullish Sentiment Is Still Warranted

Much of the crypto markets have been in a retreat pattern. But meanwhile, Cosmos crypto (ATOM), has been on an absolute tear. And a big shout out to any long-term holders. Early adopters have rung up a massive 890% winner here if they got in back in 2019. Heck, it’s up more than 500% so far just in 2021. Color us jealous. However, before you feed your FOMO and decide to jump in, there are some important factors to weigh. Then you can decide if this altcoin is heading “to the moon.”