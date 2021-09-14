CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cosmos Crypto: Why a Bullish Sentiment Is Still Warranted

By Matthew Makowski
investmentu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the crypto markets have been in a retreat pattern. But meanwhile, Cosmos crypto (ATOM), has been on an absolute tear. And a big shout out to any long-term holders. Early adopters have rung up a massive 890% winner here if they got in back in 2019. Heck, it’s up more than 500% so far just in 2021. Color us jealous. However, before you feed your FOMO and decide to jump in, there are some important factors to weigh. Then you can decide if this altcoin is heading “to the moon.”

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: Stablecoins Show Considerable Buying Power

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators like the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) and the (USDT) supply on exchanges, in order to determine how much buying power stablecoins currently have over the entire bitcoin (BTC) supply. Furthermore, we analyze the Stock-to-Flow (STF) model to see if it’s...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
invezz.com

Cosmos soars to hit a new ATH as most of the crypto market bleeds

ATOM set an ATH of $44.70 today but has since had a slight correction to trade around $40. The coin is set for further gains, seeing as it is currently experiencing buying pressure. These gains come after Sifchain launched IBC capabilities, enabling trade between Cosmos and Ethereum. Cosmos (ATOM/USD), the...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Drops for the Fourth Week in a Row

Crypto market sentiment is continuing the fall it has started at the end of August. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score for ten major cryptoassets is now 5.43, compared to 5.58 seen a week ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics. Unsurprisingly, nearly all coins’ sentscores...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmos#Cryptocurrency#Fomo
themarketperiodical.com

COSMOS Price Analysis: ATOM Token Price Grows With Increased Bullish Momentum

ATOM token price loses bullish momentum as it enters the consolidation phase. All the rising EMAs project growth in underlying bullish momentum. The pair of ATOM/BTC is trading at 0.001372 BTC, facing an intraday gain of +0.85%. ATOM token price has moved higher after finding support at $26. This is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Consolidates Into Bullish Pattern: What's Next For The Crypto?

On Friday Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was consolidating the bullish break up from a descending trendline Benzinga called out. The apex cryptocurrency has been working to erase losses from a flash crash brought on the day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The Bitcoin Chart: In its consolidation Bitcoin has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Up Today In Defiance Of Wider Crypto Market Slump?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.71% higher over 24 hours at $0.255 early Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has gained 1.6% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE rose 4.36% and 6% respectively over 24 hours. Since the year began, DOGE rose...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
investmentu.com

Golden Cross: Why This Is Huge Bullish News for Crypto

This is it. The moment Bitcoin bulls have been waiting for. The king of cryptos just made a “golden cross” – perhaps the most bullish chart pattern of them all. The last two times this happened, the coin’s price soared by five times on the first run and by three times on the second. And folks got rich. If you’ve been on the fence about buying crypto, this is the signal you’ve been waiting for. It’s essentially the opposite of the “death cross” pattern that sent crypto prices tumbling.
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

Sphere 3D is merging with Gryphon Digital Mining and raising almost $200 million. The combined company is trying to mine Bitcoin with renewable energy. Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. Shares of the stock were up 35% on the news and are now up almost 400% year to date.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Wall Street Banks Are Keen on Crypto — Here’s Why

Recently, institutional crypto adoption has been at the center of discussion. A growing number of public companies, major banks, hedge funds, and wealth managers race to increase their exposure to bitcoin and other digital assets. It seems Wall Street is leading the race. While Bank of America created a new...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price flirts with $40K, but derivatives data is still bullish

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is facing an intense period of volatility since moving from a $52,950 top on Sept. 7 to a $42,800 low just two hours later. More recently, the $45,000 support was held for a couple of days despite being heavily tested, and this triggered a $3,400 up- and down-swing on Sept. 13.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Telcoin Price Analysis: TEL Crypto Signalling Comeback of Bullish Move

The Telcoin crypto is in an uptrend, around 11.4%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $26 million. TEL/BTC pair is trading positive by 8.9% at 0.00000040 BTC. Daily technical chart and price trend of Telcoin crypto are showing an upward trend. Based on the pivot...
MARKETS
institutionalinvestor.com

Why Institutional Adopters of Crypto Are Looking Beyond Bitcoin

As more institutional investors adopt cryptocurrencies, allocators and crypto managers are looking beyond Bitcoin for opportunities. Take for example, Bitwise, which last week launched what it’s calling the first large-cap cryptocurrency index fund without exposure to Bitcoin. The index fund is a nine-currency, ex-Bitcoin version of the company’s flagship Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, which launched in 2017 and includes the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy