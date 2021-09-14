CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state. Based on an Associated Press survey of all 72 county election clerks, the Monday email from the lead investigator landed in the junk folders of at least seven counties, wasn’t received by at least 10 others and several that did get it flagged it as a security risk. The confusion is just the latest twist in Wisconsin where conservatives, encouraged by Trump, are ordering investigations into the 2020 election narrowly won by President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Elections
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy