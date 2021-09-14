CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Norm Macdonald's Late Night Genius

By Justin Kirkland
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to prolific Weekend Update hosts, there are few that fit the bill as perfectly as Norm Macdonald. His influence on Saturday Night Live and the Weekend Update desk remains unmatched—his dry humor and focus on skewering those involved in current events changed the tone of Weekend Update, ushering it into an era that current hosts still emulate. The SNL alum died on Tuesday, following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. Deadline reports that the comedian tried to keep his battle with cancer private, particularly from the public eye.

