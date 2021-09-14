CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Sandra Cisneros’ new book, an overdue letter to a friend

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Cisneros feels like she’s finally replied to a long overdue letter with her new book, “Martita, I Remember You.” The acclaimed author of “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade. It’s a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences many young women endure as immigrants everywhere. “Martita, I Remember You” was inspired by Cisneros’ own time in Paris as a young, aspiring writer. It follows Corina, a woman in her 20s who has left her Mexican family in Chicago to pursue her literary dreams in France. She finds herself struggling with money, befriending panhandling artists and sleeping on crowded floors during her brief time in the City of Lights.

bard.edu

Sandra Cisneros, Renowned Author of The House on Mango Street, to Speak with La Voz Editor and Bard Alumna Mariel Fiori ’05 on Radio Kingston on September 10

Renowned author Sandra Cisneros will be a live guest on the show La Voz con Mariel Fiori on Radio Kingston on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Fiori is a Bard College alumna and the editor of La Voz, a Spanish-language magazine focused on the Hudson Valley and published at Bard. Fiori and Cisneros will discuss the author’s new novel, Martita, I Remember You, which is bilingual and will be published this month. They will also talk about The House on Mango Street, the centerpiece of the NEA Big Read Hudson Valley for March and April 2022. Bard College was awarded a Big Read Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for this community-wide reading program in Red Hook, Rhinebeck, and Kingston this coming spring.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
TexasHighways

Hit the Road With Sandra Cisneros’ Latest, a Wild Hog Cookbook, and Other Fall Releases

After this summer of ups and downs, inspiration and solace can still be found in a good read. Thankfully, 2021’s fall book season offers an impressive field of highly anticipated books from well-known and debut authors. More specifically, closer to home, there are multiple captivating titles with ties to the Lone Star State. From a new bilingual novella from the beloved Sandra Cisneros (author of the classic The House on Mango Street) to a comprehensive hog-centric cookbook, you’ll likely find something in this seasonal roundup that suits your taste and literary preferences. Good reading!
RECIPES
newcity.com

A Witness to Her Own Legacy: Sandra Cisneros on “Martita, I Remember You”

Sandra Cisneros ascended to the upper echelons of the literary world with her 1983 young adult novel, “The House on Mango Street.” Almost four decades later, “The House on Mango Street” continues as a staple of classrooms throughout the United States, Mexico and other parts of the world. It’s been translated into twenty languages and has sold more than six-million copies. Cisneros is no longer the young woman who wrote that iconic book, but her artistic vision and work ethic remain the same. She is an evolving artist who persistently adds substantial titles to her impressive oeuvre of poetry, short stories, essays and memoirs.
CHICAGO, IL
State
New York State
nhpbs.org

Author Sandra Cisernos on her New Book

Sandra Cisneros is best known for her acclaimed novel "The House on Mango Street." Her new novella, "Martita, I Remember You," tells a story of a struggling young writer in Paris, with many details closely resembling the author’s own life. She joins the show from Mexico. Aired: 09/10/21. Rating: NR.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Texas Monthly

Sandra Cisneros on Bad First Drafts, Staying Hopeful, and Her New Novella

Before I could even ask my first question for our interview, Sandra Cisneros and I had already talked about social media (her advice: writers don’t have time to “fritter on Twitter”), conservative Latinos in South Texas, certain politicians whose mothers need to “give them a nalgada with a chancla” [slap with a sandal], why poetry is like a combination of jazz and knitting, how I could find a Xolo (a hairless dog breed my family and I have long coveted), and so much more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HuffingtonPost

The Books All Your Friends Are Reading Now

Ah, reading. There is nothing quite like curling up with a great book and getting engrossed in a story. Of course, 18 months into a pandemic, and you’d be forgiven for idly scrolling through Instagram instead. But wait! What is that vivid book jacket on your friend’s Instagram? And what’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Overdue book returned to Scottish library after 14 years

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Scottish library said a book that 14 years overdue was recently returned by a patron who wasn't even aware they still had it. OnFife, which operates the libraries in the Fife region, said a customer recently came into one of the facilities and was told they had never returned a copy of The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett after checking the tome out in 2007.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sandra Cisneros
Vanity Fair

Celebrating a New Annie Leibovitz Photo Book and Exhibit With Friends—And a Few Subjects

Photographer Annie Leibovitz has captured some of the most indelible magazine images in the past five decades—often for Vanity Fair. Many of those photos—from Caitlyn Jenner introducing herself to the world after transitioning to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace—are compiled in a new book on Leibovitz’s body of work, Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland. A first look of work will be on display at a pop-up exhibition, presented by Hauser & Wirth and its publisher Phaidon. It opens September 10, and will be on view at Studio525, 525 W 24th St. New York, NY 10011 through September 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CELEBRITIES
