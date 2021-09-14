CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury weighing fate of Robert Durst after long murder trial

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the shooting of his best friend. Jurors deliberated about three hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Durst has denied killing Susan Berman. Prosecutors say he silenced her because she provided a phony alibi for him after his wife vanished in New York in 1982. The defense says the prosecution failed to support their theory with evidence. Durst faces a life sentence if he’s convicted. The trial began in March last year and then was postponed until May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

