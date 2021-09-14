CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has formally announced his campaign for governor but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event at a state park and forced him to move. He is among 10 Republicans, all political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. Craig was to speak to the media on Belle Isle in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief. He made the announcement a short time later at a nearby office complex.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
radioplusinfo.com

9-10-21 kleefisch enters governor’s race

BUTLER, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch launched her campaign for governor by likening herself to former President Donald Trump and deriding the Democratic incumbent as a weak failure. Kleefisch is seeking to take on Gov. Tony Evers next year in a top race for Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature but have been blocked by the Democratic incumbent. Kleefisch told a couple hundred supporters Thursday that if Trump could overcome the odds to win in 2016, “friends, we can do it.” The Republican promised on her first day in office to sign bills vetoed by Evers that would have made absentee voting more difficult.
BUTLER, WI
101.9 KELO-FM

Republican Gazelka set to enter Minnesota governor’s race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Paul Gazelka was set to announce his long-expected run for governor on Wednesday. Gazelka planned a 9 a.m. announcement at the Capitol in St. Paul. Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, gave up his post as Senate majority leader last week in what was widely...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pioneer Press

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Paul Gazelka joined the Minnesota governor’s race Wednesday, attacking Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest that followed last summer’s death of George Floyd. “Tim Walz’s irresponsible shutdown, based on his lack of understanding of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Derrick

Craig formally announces governor campaign amid protest

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced his campaign for governor Tuesday but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move. He effectively has been running for months. He is among 10 Republicans, all of them political newcomers, looking...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

The Race Is On: James Craig Officially Enters Governor Race

Michigan hasn’t even voted in the November 2021 election yet but already the race for November 2022 has begun. The Republican primary already has a handful of names running for the gubernatorial nomination but Tuesday the most high profile name made it official. Former Detroit police chief James Craig has...
DETROIT, MI
wmay.com

Petersburg Native Enters GOP Race For Governor [VIDEO]

Another wealthy Illinoisan with no prior government experience is setting his sights on the Governor’s Mansion. Petersburg native Jesse Sullivan released a campaign video Thursday announcing that he will join the field of Republican contenders hoping to challenge Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker next year. Sullivan has worked in technology and finance, founding the California venture capital firm Alter Global. He calls himself an “outsider” who can address what he sees as the state’s three biggest challenges… high taxes, corruption, and crime.
PETERSBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Race#Republicans#Detroit River#Ex Detroit#Associated Press Detroit#Ap#Democratic
abc17news.com

Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object last week. The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
MICHIGAN STATE
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
Atlantic City Press

4 things to watch as the New Jersey governor's race enters the homestretch

Labor Day marks the traditional start of campaign season as more voters start to tune in two months before Election Day. But in his underdog race to unseat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli has already spent much of 2021 churning out attack ads and campaigning across the state.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Dean Heller to enter governor's race in battleground Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller will announce a bid for governor of Nevada on Monday, joining a crowded field of Republican hopefuls vying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022. His entrance into the race in the battleground state adds a high-profile candidate to...
NEVADA STATE
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the state as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. The letter specifically noted the situation in the Val Verde County city of Del Rio,  which they called ‘dire’. Thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have converged on the city about 145 miles west of San Antonio. According to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months. Some 12,000 of those are in South Texas, living in...
TEXAS STATE
dailymemphian.com

City Council member JB Smiley enters governor’s race

The first-term City Council member claims the numbers are there to first win the August statewide primary and then the November general election. That’s despite no Democrat winning statewide office in Tennessee in 15 years.
ELECTIONS
abc17news.com

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Dean Heller says he is running for governor of Nevada. The former U.S. Senator told a crowd of supporters in Carson City on Monday that it was time to replace Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak with a conservative leader who wouldn’t impose coronavirus mandates. He blamed the incumbent Democrat for high unemployment and crime rates and said the first thing he would do is issue an executive order requiring voter ID in all upcoming elections. Heller’s remarks on voter ID laws and support for abortion restrictions signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy