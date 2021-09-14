GOP press conference turns into protest against state COVID response

The sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden outlined yesterday isn’t going over well with many Republican leaders, who have called it everything from “un-American” and “unconstitutional” to “dictatorial” and a “war against capitalism.” So far, at least 19 GOP governors—so, representing 40% of U.S. states—have publicly registered their disapproval, with the heads of states like Wyoming and South Dakota, whose vaccination rates are among America’s worst, saying they already have a team figuring out how to sue the administration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO