CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

GOP press conference turns into protest against state COVID response

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, the crowd of sign-wielding vaccine protestors cheered for the Republican legislators. They bustled onto the grassy lawn of the State House to hear House Speaker Sherman Packard and Majority Leader Jason Osborne speak about the Biden administration’s recent announcement that businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Osborne
Person
Chris Sununu
Boston Globe

Protesters rally against Baker vaccine mandate outside State House

Some 400 people gathered Friday afternoon outside the State House for a raucous rally protesting Gov. Charlie Baker’s mandate that some 42,000 state employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October or risk losing their jobs. During a slate of impassioned, oftentimes rambling speeches, the event’s speakers called the governor’s...
PROTESTS
Concord Monitor

On the trail: Sununu, Hassan, leagues apart on Biden COVID vaccine mandate

It’s the hottest and most divisive issue in American politics right now – whether the federal government should be mandating COVID vaccinations amid a surge in coronavirus cases this summer due to the highly contagious delta variant. In New Hampshire – Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Gov. Chris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Government#Executive Orders#Protest Riot#Gop#The State House#Packard#Republicans#American#The White House#Medicare#Medicaid
Washington Examiner

GOP fight against mask mandates in blue or purple states is futile

The results of California’s recall effort did not go in any Republicans' favor. Californians overwhelmingly supported Gov. Gavin Newsom. And, as much was made about fallout regarding mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccines, and other safety protocols implemented by Newsom, absolutely none of that mattered in the end. This should be an important lesson for the GOP moving forward: Any GOP candidate fighting against mask mandates in blue states will be summarily destroyed at the ballot box.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

‘War against capitalism’: Biden’s vaccine mandate gets predictable response from GOP governors

The sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden outlined yesterday isn’t going over well with many Republican leaders, who have called it everything from “un-American” and “unconstitutional” to “dictatorial” and a “war against capitalism.” So far, at least 19 GOP governors—so, representing 40% of U.S. states—have publicly registered their disapproval, with the heads of states like Wyoming and South Dakota, whose vaccination rates are among America’s worst, saying they already have a team figuring out how to sue the administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
HuffingtonPost

Florida GOP Bookkeeper Who Railed Against 'Faucism' Dies Of COVID-19

A Florida Republican who ranted against coronavirus safety mandates on social media died “suddenly” of COVID-19 before he could teach anyone else how to manage his local party chapter’s accounting software ― leaving his former colleagues scrambling. The Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee, based in Tampa, filed a notice with...
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

Why the GOP War Against Protesters Won’t Succeed

The first of a new wave of anti-protest laws to reach federal court has already hit a major roadblock. Last week, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a preliminary injunction temporarily barring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and three Florida sheriffs (plus their officers) from enforcing part of the state’s anti-riot law, HB 1.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy