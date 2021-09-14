Democrats Have Dialed Back The Bill They Hope Will Counteract Voting Restrictions
Democrats are trying once again to take action on voting rights in Congress. The latest effort is a new bill negotiated among Democratic senators. It's a scaled-down version of previous efforts to counteract a wave of laws in Republican-led states that could make it harder to vote. But big questions remain about how a voting rights bill could pass in this closely divided Senate. NPR's Juana Summers has been following all this and joins us now.www.wfae.org
Comments / 0