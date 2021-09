Is there anything in the world that is better than chicken tenders? The answer to that question is yes. Free chicken tenders. Just ask Saquon Barkley. On Saturday night, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made his return to Happy Valley. He watched his No. 10 Nittany Lions pull out a 28-20 victory against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. Barkley became a household name at Penn State University while playing for the team from 2015-2017. During his time, he set school records for career rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53). His incredible collegiate career led to him becoming the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO