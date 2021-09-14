CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox app now lets PC users stream games from the cloud and consoles

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has introduced two new ways for PC users to play Xbox games remotely. Following the latest updates to the Xbox app, Windows 10 PC users can stream Xbox Game Pass titles from the cloud and stream games from their home consoles. “With these new updates, you now can play...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered is out this fall for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles

Alan Wake Remastered was recently leaked in some stores, but Remedy Entertainment has not been slow to make it official. The studio responsible for Max Payne, Quantum Break and Control has announced that the title will go on sale in the fall for PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 y PS5. Sam Lake, head of the original, has given all the details on the fan website The Sudden Stop.
VIDEO GAMES
duqsm.com

You should be playing on console over PC when it comes to gaming

The infamous console versus personal computer (PC) wars have escalated ever since the continuation of growth of video games on both platforms in the modern era. Console gaming is played with a video game console, such as the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Nintendo Switch. The console is usually hooked into a TV or monitor and operated with its signature controller.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Football Manager 2022 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one

Football Manager 2022 is coming November 9, and when it releases, Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will be able to play it for free. The popular football club simulator is coming day one to Microsoft's subscription service, and if you haven't subscribed yet—or it's been a while since you last signed up—you can get Xbox Game Pass for PC for only $1 for your first month.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

The next step for Xbox Cloud Gaming: Let me buy games to own

A few months ago, Microsoft revealed that it had completed a wide-reaching upgrade for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, moving the server infrastructure from older Xbox One S hardware to the current-generation Xbox Series X. The boost in GPU power for video encoding, coupled with rapid NVME SSD speeds, has vastly improved Microsoft's cloud gaming offerings across the board. It's so good, in fact, that this past summer, I think I've spent more time in the cloud than on a traditional console.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

11 More Games Are Getting Touch Controls For Xbox Cloud Gaming

If you're an avid user of Xbox Cloud Gaming, then you'll be happy to know another 11 games have been bolstered by touch controls starting today. Yes, a new batch of games can be played on the go without the need for a controller, meaning you can use your smart device's touch screen to play these titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Turbo Overkill will let you slay enemies with a chainsaw leg on PC and consoles in 2022

Turbo Overkill looks very familiar and I’m sure it’s been announced before but we have not covered it on TSA before so let’s take a look. It’s an ultraviolent cyberpunk FPS created by a chap who made the Doom II mod Total Chaos. 3D Realms co-founder Scott Miller, who is behind Duke Nukem, Prey, Wolfenstein 3D and other games, has been on hand to offer “creative support” so that should give you a good idea of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Crown Trick is now available with Xbox Game Pass

If you're looking for your next roguelike RPG, you might want to give Crown Trick a try — especially as it joins Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC today. Crown Trick takes place in the Nightmare Realm, and tasks you with mastering the elements in order to fight your way through the labyrinth. From the sound of things, Crown Trick will try its hardest to defeat you — the levels are procedurally-generated so each run is different, and to ensure you don't try and sneak your way through, you'll be locked inside each dungeon room so that you have to face the creatures inside it. Every so often, you'll also run into elite boss monsters armed with rare skills called Familiars. Combat is turn-based and "moves as you move," so you'll at least have as long as you need to decide how to manage things.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

9 best Xbox series X games to play right now, from ‘Sea of Thieves’ to ‘Forza Horizon 4’

It’s been almost a year since the Xbox series X launched, but Microsoft’s perpetually sold out next-generation console has already built up a small library of unmissable games to choose from. A handful of these are genuine next-generation releases, but thanks to the console’s comprehensive backwards compatibility with older Xbox games, as well as the increasingly well-served Xbox Cloud Gaming platform, many of the best Xbox series X games are classic titles from years past.Assuming you’ve managed to find the console in stock, we’ve pulled together a list of the best Xbox games you can play right now. These include...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

The Riftbreaker Launches on PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on October 14

Publisher Maximum Games and developer EXOR Studios have announced that The Riftbreaker will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC and Xbox Game Pass on October 14. The game is still planned to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but no date was given for those platforms. Players can expect the game to run in 4K resolution at 60FPS with the PlayStation 5 version offering ray traced shadows. The PlayStation 5 version will also make use of the DualSense’s Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Gmail Will Soon Let Users Call Each Other Within The App

At the moment, Google separates its various apps and services from each other. Gmail would be its email service, Meet would be its video conferencing service, and so on. However, Google has since announced some upcoming changes that would transform Gmail into a hybrid platform where users can do multiple things within the app aside from checking their emails.
INTERNET
Inverse

'Deathloop Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC: Why there's still hope

The latest game from developer Arkane Studios is Deathloop, and it’s getting critical praise across the board. This stylish first-person shooter is a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive that is also available on PC (via Windows). Despite this, Deathloop is actually published by Bethesda Softworks, which is owned by Microsoft. Because Deathloop was in development prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, its PlayStation exclusivity remained.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Gaming Controllers For PC, Console, & Mobile

Even if you play games on PC, sometimes you just want to use gaming controllers instead of the trusty old keyboard and mouse combo, as they can provide the best experience. Sure, it might depend on the type of game you’re playing, or the game specifically. But, chances are many...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Bandwidth: Football Manager 2022 returns to the cloud w/ Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass continues to be a force for good in cloud gaming as, this week, it’s been confirmed that Football Manager 2022 will continue to be available in the cloud with Xbox Game Pass upon its next release. Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

A new Little Big Adventure game is in the works for PC and consoles

Classic 90’s action adventure series Little Big Adventure looks set to make a comeback, with a new game for PC and consoles announced. The declaration was made by new development outfit 2.21. According to their tweet, they’re a new studio launched with the support of the game’s original creators Frederick Raynal and Didier Chanfray. “We would like to thank all the fans around the world, especially the Magicball network, for keeping the fire burning during all these years.”
VIDEO GAMES

