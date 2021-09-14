CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter agreed for ESPN+ PPV main event

Cover picture for the articleHey, it’s a boxing match that isn’t some circus nonsense!. Just hours before a scheduled purse bid, Top Rank and PBC came to an agreement on the WBO welterweight title fight between champion Terence Crawford and former world champion Shawn Porter. Top Rank’s Carl Moretti told Yahoo’s Kevin Iole that the fight will take place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on November 20th. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that ESPN+ pay-per-view will carry the event. Unlike Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, this will be exclusively a Top Rank show and not a co-promotion.

