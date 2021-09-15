CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impossible Chicken Nuggets Debut at Gott’s Roadside

Cover picture for the articleLots of food trends began in California, from organic food to California cuisine to America’s obsession with whole grains. And there’s a new, born-in-CA trend that has been exploding onto the culinary scene lately: plant-based engineered meats. Led by startups like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat (headquartered in Redwood City and El Segundo, respectively), the market for plant-based engineered meats is now worth billions.

