Impossible Chicken Nuggets Debut at Gott’s Roadside

Lots of food trends began in California, from organic food to California cuisine to America’s obsession with whole grains. And there’s a new, born-in-CA trend that has been exploding onto the culinary scene lately: plant-based engineered meats. Led by startups like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat (headquartered in Redwood City and El Segundo, respectively), the market for plant-based engineered meats is now worth billions.