All offseason there has been little talk about the Spurs being contenders this season. This is for good reason, as the team is in the middle of what some would call a rebuilding phase. If you look at the odds, Vegas doesn’t really even give the team a chance to make the playoffs. In years past, this was the type of position the Spurs liked to be in: underdog that’s been counted out. It has always seemed to give the entire roster a boost and a reason to silence the critics. Should they overachieve this season, then there might be some awards headed to San Antonio. Let’s look at what awards those would be and who is most likely to win them.

