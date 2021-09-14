San Angelo Man Sentenced for Transporting Minor from Oklahoma and Assaulting Her

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was in court Tuesday for a plea hearing after he was charged with sexual assault of a minor in a case where he was accused of driving to Oklahoma to pick up the victim and bring her back to San Angelo.

Cory Hanson Clearman is going to spend the next 10 year in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a child.

The child victim was interviewed in Oklahoma by investigators and stated that Clearman drove to Oklahoma, picked up the victim at the victim’s house, and then traveled back to San Angelo. It was during this that the victim told investigators on April 5th, 2021, Clearman had sex with the teenager while in San Angelo. The assault happened at Clearman’s house.

When investigators interviewed Clearman, he stated that when he picked up the victim in Oklahoma, he knew that the victim was a minor. Clearman also echoed the victim's statement about the sexual assault.

Cory Hanson Clearman was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, a 2nd degree felony, on May 24th, 2021 and bonded out on May 26. Clearman’s freedom wouldn’t last as he would be jailed again on July 6 for going off bond.

Clearman is going to spend the next 10 year in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a child.

Clearman’s wife came to his defense in this San Angelo Live Story: CLICK HERE .

To read more on Clearman's case, CLICK HERE .