Boardman, OH

Boardman takes boys & girls Championships at AAC Golf Tournament

By Josh Fitch
WFMJ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Youngstown Country Club was home to the 14th annual AAC Golf Tournament on Tuesday, and Boardman High School showed up in a big way. Boardman won the championship in both boys and girls competition for 2021. For the girls, a team score of 355 finished atop the leaderboard, with medalist Madison Murphy shooting the low round of 82. For the boys, the Spartans were led by Ryan Sam, who was the tournament medalist with a score of 72. As a team, the boys shot a combined 324 to win.

