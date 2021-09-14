CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

LA Kings Scout on Brandt Clarke: “Work to do, but instincts, defensively, are very good”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Kings scout Chris Byrne weighed in on the team’s 2021 first-round selection in Brandt Clarke and where he needs to improve the most. When the LA Kings selected Brandt Clarke with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the organization added a true blue-chip defenseman to arguably the league’s best prospect pool. However, there’s no denying that the Kings pipeline was top-heavy offensively with players, such as Quinton Byfield, Rasmus Kupari, Alex Turcotte, and Arthur Kaliyev, among others.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Kings unveil LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula

The long-standing facility in Rolling Hills Estates opens with new branding, upgrades. The Kings introduced the LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula yesterday afternoon in Rolling Hills Estates, formerly known as the Promenade Ice Chalet. Tuesday's event marked the next steps in what was an extensive remodel of...
NBA
LA Kings Insider

LA Kings Scout Chris Byrne

LA Kings amateur scout Chris Byrne joins host Jesse Cohen on the season premiere of All The Kings Men. Byrne made the Kings first round selection at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and talks about the scouting process that lead to the selection of Brandt Clarke at 8th overall. The interview with Byrne begins at 11:50 after an introduction to many of the changes coming in the 2021-22 season.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

All The Kings Men – LA Kings scout Chris Byrne on Brandt Clarke, scouting process

LA Kings amateur scout Chris Byrne joins host Jesse Cohen on the season premiere of All The Kings Men. Byrne made the Kings first-round selection at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and talks about the scouting process that lead to the selection of Brandt Clarke at 8th overall. The interview with Byrne begins at 11:50 after an introduction to many of the changes coming in the 2021-22 season.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings Announce Training Camp Schedule

Training camp will open Thursday, Sept. 23, at Toyota Sports Performance Center. The LA Kings will open their 2021 Training Camp next Thursday, September 23, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Sports Performance Center. Players will be divided into three initial groups and are subject to change daily. A full roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NHL

LA Kings Welcome Royal Army to STAPLES Center

Loud and Proud, Group of hockey fans to serve as official supporters section of LA Kings. The Royal Army will serve as the Official Supporters Group of the LA Kings, the club and the group's organizers today jointly announced. The LA Royal Army, an independent group of Kings fans who...
SOCCER
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Mailbag: Goaltending, Cossa, Raymond & More

One of the best things about being a member of the Red Wings team here at THW is our weekly column The Grind Line in which we all sound off on a topic of our choosing. I think it not only highlights differing perspectives on various Red Wings topics, but it also serves as a vessel for us writers to offer a glimpse into our personalities and our overall thoughts on the team as a whole. If you haven’t checked out that column (or our YouTube show by the same name), I highly recommend it.
NHL
cbslocal.com

LA Kings Honor Scouts Lost On 9/11 With Mascot’s Name

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Every appearance from the Los Angeles Kings mascot, Bailey, is a reminder of what the team lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis were part of the club’s scouting department in 2001. The two men were on board United Airlines Flight 175, the second plane to crash into the World Trade Center.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Quinton Byfield
Person
Alex Turcotte
FanSided

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

The NHL recently announced plans to allow players to play for their home countries at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. According to NHL.com, the NHL will take a break from competition from Feb. 2-22 in order to allow players to play in the Olympics. This break will also coincide with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings have several players who could play for their home countries. Here is a list of players who could get the opportunity to play in Beijing.
NHL
Yardbarker

This could be the last season for Dustin Brown with the LA Kings

Hockey Royalty’s LA Kings player previews roll on, this one features long-time fan-favorite Dustin Brown. Daryl Hall and John Oates once sang the song “Say It Isn’t So.” LA Kings fans might be saying the same thing when this season ends, as the former captain is now entering the final season of his contract. His spot in team history is assured; his spot on the team next season might not be.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

The 10 Biggest Questions At LA Kings Training Camp

10 – Who will be the alternate captains? (2:27) 9 – Will any camp invitees be offered contracts? (6:07) 8 – Where will each of the 7 goalies begin the season? (7:18) 7 – Where will Vladimir Tkachyov begin the 2021-22 season? (9:40) 6 – What does the left side...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Instincts#Nhl Draft#La Kings Scout#The La Kings#Nhl Entry Draft#Ohl#The Barrie Colts
Yardbarker

LA Kings 2021-22 Season Preview: Defensive Pairings Projection

With the start of the season fast approaching, it is time to discuss what the Los Angeles Kings’ roster for 2021-22 might look like. The team is in a bit of an odd position; they are coming out of a rebuild and could contend for the last spot in the Pacific, but they could also find themselves in the bottom half of the league once again.
NHL
ganggreennation.com

Scouting Jets defensive end Tim Ward

On the day after final cuts, the Jets acquired a couple of new players including edge defender Tim Ward. Today, we’ll be breaking him down in detail. The 24-year old Ward is listed at 6’6” and 255 pounds and has only played in one NFL game since going undrafted in 2019. However, he registered five tackles and a sack in that game and then followed that up with a solid preseason this year.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac ‘loses consciousness’ during game

Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac was involved in a frightening incident during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday. The defenseman was playing in the NHL Prospect Tournament when he was checked into the boards and “lost consciousness” in the first period, the Red Wings said in a tweet. McIsaac was transported to a hospital after the hit.
NHL
Yardbarker

Starters: The Toronto Blue Jays’ Rotation is Very Good

One of the reasons the Toronto Blue Jays have become a serious challenger for a postseason berth is the outstanding second-half performance of their starters. Toronto’s starters were okay during the first half of the 2021 season (April 1 to June 30). Among American League teams, Jays’ starters ranking in ERA, xERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start were sixth, fifth, ninth, thirteenth and tenth. The staff’s results have been much better during the second half of the 2021 campaign (July 1 to September 15). Toronto’s starters are first in ERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start. The rotation’s xERA is third. One of the benefits of longer starts is that the bullpen has worked less; Toronto’s bullpen has the fewest innings pitched in the American League since June 30.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Player Report: Jesse Puljujarvi

It’s been a journey full of ups and downs for the Finnish winger since being selected 4th overall in 2016, but as it stands now the young forward is poised to have his best season yet in 21/22. Let’s take a look back on how we’ve got to this point and what Puljujarvi brings to the table.
NHL
Yardbarker

St. Louis Blues Sign Robert Thomas to 2-Year Extension

The St. Louis Blues were able to lock up their last remaining restricted free agent on Tuesday night, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with forward Robert Thomas on a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million. Thomas, 22, has been a part of the Blues...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy