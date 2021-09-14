CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Redwood, led by Tesla co-founder, to build battery materials in U.S.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Redwood Materials led by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel said on Tuesday it will build its battery materials manufacturing facility in the United States, as the country seeks to cut reliance on imports for the key component for electric vehicles. Battery recycling startup Redwood Materials said in a blog...

Carscoops

Tesla Co-Founder To Produce EV Cathodes In The U.S.

One of Tesla’s co-founders plans to establish a massive factory in the United States focusing on the production of components for electric vehicle batteries. J.B. Straubel currently operates Redwood Materials, the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in the United States and while speaking with Bloomberg, revealed plans for Redwood to become a major U.S. producer of cathodes.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

LG Energy Solution takes stake in Chinese battery materials firm Greatpower

BEIJING/SEOUL (Sept 17): South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution will pay 35 billion won (US$30 million) for a 4.8% stake in China's Greatpower Nickel and Cobalt Materials Co and has secured six years of nickel supply from the company, it said on Friday. The investment deepens LG's presence in...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Battery Research: Latest Breakthrough

Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 6,000 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.
ECONOMY
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Tesla: Pre-Approvals for Giga Berlin and 4680 Battery Cell Production

As of yesterday evening, Tesla Giga Berlin received 2 additional pre-approvals from the Brandenburg State Environment Agency for its Giga Factory in Grünheide, Germany. That means that the construction of rainwater pools, extinguishing water and some other buildings can basically go ahead, which is certainly good news not only for Tesla fans, but for the EV industry in Germany and in Europe as well, as that factory will be providing cars and 4680 cells for the European market.
BUSINESS
hackaday.com

Lithium Mine To Battery Line: Tesla Battery Day And The Future Of EVs

After last year’s Tesla Battery Day presentation and the flurry of information that came out of it, [The Limiting Factor] spent many months researching the countless topics behind Tesla’s announced plans, the resource markets for everything from lithium to copper and cobalt, and what all of this means for electrical vehicles (EVs) as well as batteries for both battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and power storage.
ECONOMY
Vice

Tesla Wanted $22,500 to Replace a Battery. An Independent Repair Shop Fixed It for $5,000

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. When YouTuber Tyler Hoover’s Tesla Model S P85 battery stopped holding a charge he took it to Tesla to for repair. The car was out of warranty and Tesla wanted to replace the entire battery for a total cost of $22,500. The Kelly Blue Book value of the used Tesla was about $23,000. After some research, Hoover was able to get the Tesla repaired by an independent shop for about $5,000, or 75 percent cheaper than what Tesla offered.
CARS
torquenews.com

Big Shift Is Happening With Tesla 4680 Battery Production

Tesla's reported negotiations with Chinese battery producers for its 4680 EV battery production, show a big shift in the electric battery production industry. The EV battery business is being shaped by partnerships. For the production of the high-performance batteries that are installed in the electric cars of the industry pioneer...
INDUSTRY
#Battery Recycling#Electric Battery#Tesla Co Founder#Reuters#Redwood Materials#Gwh#Cam#T Rowe Price#Fidelity
CleanTechnica

Tesla Is Building An Energy Trading Team

Say “Tesla” and most people think of electric cars. But Tesla is also an energy company. It has built some of the world’s largest battery storage facilities and operates a massive microgrid that will eventually include 50,000 rooftop solar systems coupled with residential storage batteries in Australia. It has applied to be an energy supplier in the UK and in Texas. And now, according to Reuters, it is looking to build an energy trading team based on a post found on LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Tesla plans to begin trading solar, wind and battery storage energy

(Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla is looking to staff an energy trading desk to support its battery and renewable power projects, according to Telsa’s website and an employee post on career site LinkedIn.com. “I’m building a new team at Tesla focused on Energy Trading and Market Operations,” wrote...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Applied Materials Focuses On Improved EV Chip Production To Tap Likes Of Tesla

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) has announced new products to enable the global silicon carbide (SiC) chipmakers to transition from 150mm to 200mm production, which doubles die output per wafer plug to satisfy the growing demand for premium electric vehicle powertrains. To fuel the computer revolution, chipmakers moved to ever-larger...
ECONOMY
China
plasticstoday.com

New Lightweight, Fire-Resistant Material Protects EV Batteries

An ultra-lightweight, fire-resistant material has been introduced by Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation for use in electric vehicle (EV) battery protection and increased fire-risk applications. Soteria FRV is the second material in the company’s Soteria range of protection materials. Weighing just 1.2 kg/m2 and extremely flexible, Soteria FRV can be shaped...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Warranty Expired? Need A New Battery Pack? Check This Out

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.
CARS
just-auto.com

BASF and Shanshan form battery materials JV in China

Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture “BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.”. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%). The newly formed company has four sites in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with more than...
BUSINESS
AFP

Bill Gates raises over $1 bn for clean energy

Bill Gates's nonprofit group Breakthrough Energy announced Monday that it has raised more than $1 billion from seven major companies, including ArcelorMittal and General Motors, to fund clean energy development. Early participants in the initiative, dubbed "Catalyst," also include American Airlines, Bank of America, BlackRock, Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft. The amount raised so far tops $1 billion and has been given in the form of grants, shares and commitments to acquire the technologies developed, a spokesman for the organization told AFP. Launched in June, Catalyst has already forged partnerships with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the US Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

