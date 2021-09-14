CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Keystone Trail to Remain Closed For Levee Work

By Phil Davidson
bellevue.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that the Keystone Trail between Highway 370 and Capehart Road will remain closed to the public through October 31, 2021. While concrete repairs to the trail performed by the City’s contractor are expected to be completed by Friday, September 17th, a Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District contractor will continue utilizing this area to borrow soil for improvements to the Missouri River Levee System through the months of September and October. As always, the City of Bellevue asks that residents and visitors not enter or tamper with any barricaded areas as crews work within this area.

bellevue.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Keystone, NE
Bellevue, NE
Government
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levee#Missouri River#Keystone Trail#Papio
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy