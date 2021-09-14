Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Keystone Trail to Remain Closed For Levee Work

The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that the Keystone Trail between Highway 370 and Capehart Road will remain closed to the public through October 31, 2021. While concrete repairs to the trail performed by the City’s contractor are expected to be completed by Friday, September 17th, a Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District contractor will continue utilizing this area to borrow soil for improvements to the Missouri River Levee System through the months of September and October. As always, the City of Bellevue asks that residents and visitors not enter or tamper with any barricaded areas as crews work within this area.