TIFF 2021 Coverage: Sundown (2021) - Reviewed

Curses only have as much power as people give them, which makes the one in “Mlumgu Wam (Good Madam)” especially potent since colonialism is a damn hard thing to break, though this being a horror film, writer/director Jenna Cato Bass naturally flirts with the idea that the supernatural could be involved. That actually becomes the most rational explanation for Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) as she sees her mother Mavis (Nosipho Mtebe) sleepwalking at night, going so far as to polish the china even in her off-hours as the housekeeper for Diane, a wealthy white South African woman who now can’t muster up the energy to come downstairs to notice. Although Mavis appears to be under a spell, Tsidi is the one spooked by a sudden run of bad luck, having recently lost her grandmother and angrily storming out of her home when it’s decided by the remaining family she’ll be forced to share it with her brother. Her ex Luthando (Khanyiso Kenqa) can’t be bothered with taking in either her or their daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya), leading to the last resort of asking Mavis, who has plenty of room when Diane doesn’t appear to be leaving her bed any time soon, yet is reluctant to let her in.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO