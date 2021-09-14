CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF 2021 Coverage: Sundown (2021) - Reviewed

 6 days ago

Michel Franco's Sundown (2021) is a glacially slow character study where the audience doesn't know the protagonist's motivation for a vast majority of the film. For this reason alone, many might feel unsatisfied when the credits roll, because just like in real life, the destination of this journey is anti-climatic, a culmination of bad decisions and chaos.

TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.
TIFF Review: With Sundown, Michel Franco Methodically Keeps His Audience Off-Balance

Writer-director Michel Franco throws the first curveball early during his latest film Sundown. We’ve already spent a bit of time with his quartet of European characters vacationing in Acapulco to make a few assumptions before workaholic Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) leans over to the quietly satisfied Neil (Tim Roth) and thanks him for coming along. Why wouldn’t he have? Isn’t he her husband and her kids’ father? He might be. Perhaps Alice and Neil are in the middle of a separation wherein he only agreed to come for appearances? It’s not like his laconic demeanor is giving anything away, though, so we’ll just have to wait until Franco decides to share the answer. And it won’t be the last time.
TIFF 2021: Memoria Review

How do you create slow cinema at the speed of sound? Apichatpong Weerasethakul delivers a mysterious and hauntingly elusive work with Memoria. The Colombia-set film, the first English/Spanish work from the Thai director, imagines the sound of memory. Such a statement might sound ridiculously pretentious, but this is a Weerasethakul film after all. Memoria echoes in the mind long after the credits roll. It haunts a viewer just as the eerie sound that chases Jessica (Tilda Swinton) throughout the picture. The film marks a rare character-driven work for Weerasethakul and he finds in Swinton the perfect vessel for his sedate and introspective style. 136 minutes of silent screen acting from Swinton is nothing short of a gift.
TIFF 2021: The Middle Man Review

Playing TIFF 2021, Bent Hamer’s The Middle Man offers a uniquely absurd-yet-emotional take on the denizens of a small town. Shot like a film noir, the darkly comedic movie centres on the lonely but affable Frank (Kon-Tiki’s Pål Sverre Hagen), a gent who has just been named the “middle man” in a dying town full of accident-prone citizens. Frank’s task is to deliver news about the deaths of loved ones to the town’s residents. Searching for meaningful connection with others, Frank finds himself falling for receptionist Brenda (Tuva Novotny), all while dealing with his arch-nemesis and juggling the personalities of city hall bureaucrats.
‘A Banquet’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A psychological horror tale built around a mysterious eating disorder and unusually fraught mother-daughter dynamics, Ruth Paxton’s feature debut, A Banquet, shares key ingredients with several much-discussed recent indies by and/or about women, from Swallow to, in its end-of-everything theme, Amy Seimetz’s arresting She Dies Tomorrow. Paxton acquits herself well, making the most of Sofia Stocco’s chilly interiors and some committed performances from stars Jessica Alexander and Sienna Guillory. But Justin Bull’s screenplay comes up short, failing to adequately capture the depth of its teen’s encounter with the abyss — her anorexia is the aftermath of an apocalyptic revelation — and...
TIFF 2021 Review: “Mlumgu Wam (Good Madam)” Sensationally Serves Up the Ongoing Horrors of Apartheid

Curses only have as much power as people give them, which makes the one in “Mlumgu Wam (Good Madam)” especially potent since colonialism is a damn hard thing to break, though this being a horror film, writer/director Jenna Cato Bass naturally flirts with the idea that the supernatural could be involved. That actually becomes the most rational explanation for Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) as she sees her mother Mavis (Nosipho Mtebe) sleepwalking at night, going so far as to polish the china even in her off-hours as the housekeeper for Diane, a wealthy white South African woman who now can’t muster up the energy to come downstairs to notice. Although Mavis appears to be under a spell, Tsidi is the one spooked by a sudden run of bad luck, having recently lost her grandmother and angrily storming out of her home when it’s decided by the remaining family she’ll be forced to share it with her brother. Her ex Luthando (Khanyiso Kenqa) can’t be bothered with taking in either her or their daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya), leading to the last resort of asking Mavis, who has plenty of room when Diane doesn’t appear to be leaving her bed any time soon, yet is reluctant to let her in.
TIFF 2021: Learn To Swim Review

Learn To Swim is an intoxicating dive into the human psyche. Director Thyrone Tommy expertly crafts an enduring experience of love and loss that elevates a simple tale of failed romance. Dezi (Thomas Antony Olajide), a brilliantly talented sax player is haunted by memories of his romance with Selma (Emma...
‘The Wheel’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

The Wheel begins, as so many other movies do, with a couple driving to a cabin in the woods. He’s conciliatory but increasingly frustrated; she’s sullen, more focused on her phone than the scenery. The trip is a last-ditch effort to save their eight-year marriage, not that she seems all that optimistic about their prospects. They’re greeted at their Airbnb by a host who might be a bit too friendly, at least for the wife’s taste. It’s a setup that primes us for the possibility of big reveals to come, whether of the sci-fi and horror variety or of the kind...
TIFF 2021: Dashcam Review

I’ve watched way too many found-footage movies despite the genre’s sketchy record of pumping out garbage. More times than not, these films leave me wanting. And more often than I’d like to admit, they leave me feeling like I wasted 80 minutes of my life. Here’s the problem: anybody with...
TIFF 2021: Charlotte Review

Did Charlotte Salomon create the first graphic novel? That sentiment appears at the end of Charlotte, which delicately portrays the life and work of the painter who died tragically young. This gorgeous, if unexpectedly dark, animated film by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana explores an artist’s coming of age. Voiced by Keira Knightley in the English version, which this review considers, Charlotte paints Salomon’s story in loving strokes. (Marion Cotillard plays Salomon in the French translation.) Charlotte poetically pays tribute to Salomon’s work while illustrating the history that informed her creative vision.
‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ (‘Le Bal des folles’): Film Review | TIFF 2021

One pushed her husband into the Seine during a fit of jealous rage. Another refuses to speak. Others have been depressed for years. The rest have gone mad. These are the patients of Pitié-Salpêtrière, a neurological clinic in Paris, and the women at the heart of Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball, a slightly uneven but still propulsive film.  Laurent’s latest work as a writer-director is Amazon’s first original French feature, and will bow on the streaming giant’s platform a few days after its TIFF premiere. Based on the novel of the same name by Victoria Mas, it tells the chilling...
TIFF 2021: Belfast Review

Kenneth Branagh called Belfast his “most personal” story to date and that connection pays off in this lovingly-crafted black and white homage to not just his hometown, but to the citizens themselves. Set in the late 1960s amid the rising tensions of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Belfast is a...
TIFF 2021: The Forgiven Review

An impeccably cast Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain headline John Michael McDonagh’s morally debaucherous psycho-drama The Forgiven, screening as part of TIFF 2021. David (Fiennes) and Jo (Chastain) are a bickering, bored couple veering towards divorce as they head for a booze-fueled weekend in the Moroccan desert. En route to their eccentric hosts’ (Matt Smith and Caleb Landry Jones) abode, David hits and kills a young Arab boy on the side of the road. More of an inconvenience than a tragedy for the couple, they load the body in the back of the car and proceed to the party. When David is eventually summoned into the desert as penance for killing the boy, Jo is left behind to let her hair down at the hedonistic festivities, further driving a wedge into their marriage.
TIFF 2021: The Power of the Dog Review

Passionate performances and brilliant mise-en-scène level up The Power of the Dog – a stunningly rich and powerful psychodrama from award-winning director Jane Campion. Shot in her native New Zealand, the film is a welcome return to the big screen for the Kiwi auteur after a 12-year absence and marks only her eighth full-length feature.
Encounter Review - TIFF 2021

The opening of Encounter makes you consider whether this will bend genres. Before the title card flashes, an asteroid is seen barreling towards the earth. Malik (Riz Ahmed) witnesses the event from a decrepit locale, quickly putting together a plan to save the world from these invading insects. From here, Malik takes himself on a road-trip to safety in a story that paints a picture of the violent struggle of an ex-solider.
TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
Are You Afraid? Andrzej Zulawski's Possession Returning To Theaters With 4K Anniversary Restoration

It's been announced that Andrzej Zulawski's hybrid horror film, Possession will be making a return to cinemas in honor of its 40th anniversary. The brand new 4K restoration of the movie starring Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill is set to make an appearance at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest but will also be receiving a limited run in theaters just in time for the Halloween month of October. Possession will be available on the festival run and streaming on the 1st of the month but will also expand to nationwide theaters on the 15th. Metrograph Pictures has worked up the anniversary release with information currently available on their website here.
TIFF 2021: Saloum Review

Three mercenaries, a drug trafficker, and a plane full of gold race off into the cold blue sky as gunshots ring out from the ground below. The plane’s ruptured gas tank starts bleeding fuel, forcing the desperate crew to touch down in the cursed land of Saloum, Senegal, a place of bullets, bloodshed, and restless spirits. Director Jean Luc Herbulot’s Saloum starts at a ten and only ratchets up the intensity from there.
TIFF 2021: Întregalde Review

Is it human nature to assume the worst in our fellow man? Întregalde ponders the nature of human decency as three aid workers travel to the titular Romanian town. They encounter bumps along the way in a scenario that evokes mundane slice-of-life observations à la Seinfeld. Like Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, and George, Maria (Maria Popistașu), Dan (Alex Bogdan), and Ilinca (Ilona Brezoianu) embody aspects of ourselves that we’d rather not acknowledge. Yet Întregalde cackles with the finest black humour one has come to expect in Romanian comedy. Writer/director Radu Muntean (One Floor Below) fills each frame with suspenseful dread as nervous laughs punctuate the tension. The unease that Întregalde inspires ultimately says more about the person watching it than the people inside its claustrophobic confines.
TIFF 2021: Silent Night Review

Every film going forward will be viewed through a COVID lens and all that that entails. In many cases, it’s an unfortunate coincidence. Such is the case for Camille Griffin’s debut feature, Silent Night. The film imagines a holiday season’s merriment threatened by a poisonous storm cloud moving its way...
