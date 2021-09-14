CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake Announced Seemingly By Mistake

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 6 days ago

It appears a remake for Destroy All Humans! 2 is real and in development. In a now-deleted tweet, PlayStation officially announced the Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed noting the game will come to PS5. A trailer was also shared in the tweet as well but mentioned no release date. The end of the trailer also notes that THQ and Black Forest Games are tied to the remake; the latter also developed the remake for the original Destroy All Humans!

