Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake Announced Seemingly By Mistake

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion, as well as the free melee update, coming to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion features a story-focused experience set during the "Fourth Succession War," one of the most famous conflicts in BattleTech lore featuring 14 missions and seven "Battle Quests" featuring large-scale conflicts set on custom battlegrounds. Additionally, the expansion also features All-Out War scenarios, over 20 new Mech variants, new Jungle and Tourmaline Desert biomes, and more. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will also get a free update that features the introduction of melee combat and mech switching, which allows full direct control of any AI-controlled Lance 'Mechs in any mission. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Legend of the Kestrel Lancers expansion arrives on September 23 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO