Brawlhalla x The Walking Dead - Negan and Maggie Reveal Trailer

The end of The Walking Dead may not mean the end of Negan, the (mostly?) reformed villain that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played since Season 6’s finale. “There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he tells TVLine. “We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel. “But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds. “I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO