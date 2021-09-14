Brawlhalla x The Walking Dead - Negan and Maggie Reveal Trailer
Negan and Maggie from The Walking Dead are heading to the platform fighting game, Brawlhalla, and joining the squad as new Epic Crossovers on September 22, 2021. Check out the trailer for a look at the characters in action. An in-game event features Negan and Maggie joining the previously released Michonne, Rick Grimes, and Daryl Dixon in Brawlhalla. The Walker Attack Game Mode will be featured as the Brawl of the Week, where players must fight off endless waves of walkers for as long as they can.www.ign.com
