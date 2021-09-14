Paris Baguette to Open Long Island City Store in December

Paris Baguette is expected to open at 27-35 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City in December (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A multinational bakery chain will be opening a café on Jackson Avenue before the end of the year.

Paris Baguette, a Korean-based global franchise that serves cakes, pastries, sandwiches and coffee, will be opening at 27-35 Jackson Ave. in mid to late December, according to a company spokesperson.

The bakery has more than 4,000 retail stores worldwide, including nearly 100 in the U.S.

The company is moving into a Jackson Avenue building that has recently undergone a makeover. Several eateries are taking space on the ground floor of the 5-story building alongside Paris Baguette.

Dun Huang, which offers noodle bowls and Chinese-style meat dishes, is scheduled to open within two months, while Mito Asian Fusion, an upscale restaurant specializing in Asian cuisine and sushi, will open early next year.

The new Paris Baguette store will mark the company’s first location in Long Island City and its 13th in Queens. The franchise currently operates 11 bakeries in the borough and is scheduled to open its second Astoria location in November, according to Brian Egan, the director of new store development at Paris Baguette.

The company also has bakeries in Sunnyside, Flushing, Bayside, Auburndale, Rego Park, Forest Hills and Little Neck.

The new Paris Baguette will serve cakes and coffees (Photo via Paris Baguette Instagram @parisbaguette_usa)

Egan said that residents can expect more bakeries to open in Queens over the next few years.

“There is a big expansion going on across the country and our aim is to be operating 1,000 stores in the U.S. by 2030,” Egan said.

He said the company chose to open on Jackson Avenue because of its high foot traffic and the location’s proximity to the Queens Plaza subway station.

The new bakery will be around 2,300 square feet in size and will seat 18 people, Egan said.

The café will offer the same menu as its other eateries including large cakes, cake slices, cookies and yogurts. The bakery will also serve a wide range of baked breads and pastries as well as salads and gourmet sandwiches.

Egan said all of the bakery’s food items will be made fresh in-store each day. The company will also serve hot and cold coffees.

“We pride ourselves on our cakes and bakery,” Egan said.

Opening hours are expected to be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sundays, he said.