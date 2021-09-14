Getting Ready With Victoria Paris For Staud’s Spring 2022 Show At NYFW

A behind-the-scenes look with “the only living girl in NYC.”. On Sunday, Sept. 12, Staud debuted its Spring 2022 collection on the final day of New York Fashion Week. Inspired by the glistening Mediterranean, the show featured nautical-inspired ‘fits, like fruit-filled ensembles and flowy two-piece silhouettes that exuded the ultimate summer goddess energy and low-key (actually high-key) made us wish it was summer all over again. Among the show’s star-studded audience – including fashion week’s most memeable guest Larry David– was Victoria Paris. The 22-year-old and newly famous “It” girl, known for her #relatable fashion and lifestyle TikToks, is taking over everyone’s For You Pages, and, now, some very coveted fashion week front rows.