2 Great Ways To Get Involved With The Bismarck Marathon

An incredible run of 14 weeks came to an end last night at Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews. Bike Night 2021 had it all - we literally went from 100 degrees to the mid-70s during our Wednesday night season. The finale is always special, we come together with all of our wonderful sponsors and with our regulars and first-timers. Families come out in hopes of scoring one of the grand prizes. One of the highlights of the last night is to see who takes home the title of "Bike Night Of The Year". That award went to Mark Dweler with his dazzling 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2. A breathtaking bike without a doubt. We then had two other HUGE prizes that people waited for 14 weeks for a chance to win. Benny kay took home the gorgeous Red, White, and Blue Rifle from Mandan Sporting Goods ($829 value) - Then the huge crowd held their breath as we drew out six raffle tickets -those lucky qualifiers chose one key each - ONLY one of those would fit on the 2-Place Motorcycle /UTV Trailer from Extreme Sales (a $4,000 value). Robbie Wagner was the 5th person to select a key, he was the first to walk over and attempt to fit the lock perfectly - which it did! A final note - Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews ROCK! The whole staff from the managers on to every employee treated us with such professionalism and respect - not to mention terrific food! A HUGE thank you to each and every one of our sponsors that made it possible for Bike Night 2021. We are already counting the days until Bike Night 2022!

MANDAN, ND ・ 18 DAYS AGO