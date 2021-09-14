Ten years later, Bastrop County reflects on devastating fire

Although the massive wildfire that raged through the Lost Pines beginning on September 4, 2011 changed Bastrop County forever, that’s not the end of the story. In the years since, the community has come together to move forward and rebuild.On Saturday afternoon, September 4, ten years to the day since the start of the 2011 Bastrop County Complex Fire that destroyed thousands of buildings and acres of forest and claimed two lives, the Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team (BCLTRT), the organization that rose from the ashes to help the county rebuild, held a commemoration of the anniversary at the ...