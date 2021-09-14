A 20th Century Hero

With all the rage these days on local flair, there’s one Loudoun County resident who upped the game with his massive global impact. His name? George C. Marshall — author of the Marshall Plan (known as the European Recovery Program) at the close of World War II. And his home, Dodona Manor in downtown Leesburg has been preserved serving as headquarters for the George C. Marshall International Center (GCMIC). Heading west on East Market Street (Route 7) into Leesburg, locals and visitors to Loudoun County’s seat have likely driven right by the custard-yellow house without realizing its significance and the man who lived there.