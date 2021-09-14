CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

A 20th Century Hero

By People, Places
middleburglife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the rage these days on local flair, there’s one Loudoun County resident who upped the game with his massive global impact. His name? George C. Marshall — author of the Marshall Plan (known as the European Recovery Program) at the close of World War II. And his home, Dodona Manor in downtown Leesburg has been preserved serving as headquarters for the George C. Marshall International Center (GCMIC). Heading west on East Market Street (Route 7) into Leesburg, locals and visitors to Loudoun County’s seat have likely driven right by the custard-yellow house without realizing its significance and the man who lived there.

www.middleburglife.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Warrenton, VA
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Fort Myer, VA
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
George Washington
Person
Harry S. Truman
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy