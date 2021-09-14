8 Locations Besides North Dakota You Can Find “Bismarck”

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO