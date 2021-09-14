CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US: August CPI lends credence to Fed’s perspective of transitory inflation – Wells Fargo

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData released on Tuesday showed the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August, below the 0.4% expected. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, a softer increase in the August CPI lends credence to the Federal Reserve's view that the flurry of inflation experienced earlier this year will prove "transitory." Key...

