US: August CPI lends credence to Fed’s perspective of transitory inflation – Wells Fargo

The USD remained rather steady, maybe with a few gains, against a number of its counterparts, despite volatility having increased somewhat during yesterday’s sessions as well as today’s Asian session. Market expectations are for CPI rates to tick down which theoretically could weaken the USD as it could ease pressure on the Fed to start tapering its QE program rather earlier than later. Yet the rates are to remain at high levels and a tick down may prove insufficient for market worries regarding the inflationary pressures in the US economy to be calmed down. On the other hand, gold prices edged lower during today’s Asian session, also due to the strengthening of the USD, yet the overall sideways movement seems to be still present. US Stocks ended the day mixed with low volatility in anticipation of the US CPI rates and given that US yields slipped lower yesterday.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO