Hydrant Flushing in Carmi

By Heather Rice
wrul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Carmi has began hydrant flushing this week. Flushing will occur nightly Tuesday through Friday 1 am to 5 am. The process should take approximately 6 weeks. During those times, customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water. The City of Carmi apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

www.wrul.com

