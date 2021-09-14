Hydrant Flushing in Carmi

Glidden city officials have announced plans to conduct their semi-annual hydrant flushing throughout the community later this month. According to Administrator, Brooke Peterson, they have not set firm dates for this process to allow flexibility in the event of unfavorable weather conditions. However, she notes crews are tentatively scheduled to begin this effort on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They anticipate being able to complete the work in less than two days. The city flushes hydrants on a regular basis to remove rust and other buildup from the water mains. Residents may experience discolored water or low pressure while crews are active. The water is safe to consume, but it has the potential to stain clothes in the washing machine. Customers who notice rust-colored water can clear the lines in their homes by turning on the tap nearest to the main until the water runs clear. Anyone with questions about this process can contact Glidden City Hall at 712-659-3010.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO