Assassin's Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour release date and new exhibits confirmed

By Connor Sheridan
 6 days ago
The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour release date has been set for next month, and it will be free for owners of the standard game. Ubisoft plans to release Discovery Tour: Viking Age on October 19. In case you don't already own Valhalla, you'll also be able to pick up the latest Discovery Tour as a standalone $20 purchase on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

www.gamesradar.com

