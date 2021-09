On Thursday, Walmart said, it's ending quarterly bonuses, which have been paid to employees for decades and would raise its starting wage to $12 an hour, up from $11. According to store officials, the move now increases pay for about a third of Walmart's 1.6 million workers. However, the end of the bonus era means many won't see their hourly pay rise until January and worker's total compensation next year may not look as good as when Walmart first announced those increases last week.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO