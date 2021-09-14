How Olympian Allyson Felix Got Glam for Her First Met Gala
Last night, Olympian Allyson Felix joined fellow athlete Simone Biles and their partner Athleta on the red carpet to make their Met Gala debuts. The most decorated American track-and-field athlete in Olympic history swapped her spikes for Fendi heels, and her signature statement necklace made from her record-breaking 11 Olympic medals (seven gold, three silver, and one bronze, to be precise) for a high-neck Fendi couture gown covered in 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads.www.thecut.com
