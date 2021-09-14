Democrats Have Dialed Back The Bill They Hope Will Counteract Voting Restrictions

Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 17 HOURS AGO